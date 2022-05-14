Giants first-round pick Evan Neal: 'I'm playing on an NFL team, doesn't get any better than that' | Giants Rookie Minicamp

Giants first-round draft pick Evan Neal is excited to be back on the field "doing what I love to do." He called his transition from left guard at Alabama to to right tackle as a bit of "nostalgia", having last played there as a college sophomore. Neal is ready for the challenge saying, "I'm playing on an NFL team, doesn't get any better than that. My dreams came through, just excited for sure."

