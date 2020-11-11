Giants sign infielder Jason Vosler, make first addition of offseason

Giants sign Vosler, infielder who might fill glaring hole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants made a seemingly minor move Tuesday night that could end up being an important addition for the 2021 season.

The organization announced that infielder Jason Vosler, a former Cubs and Padres prospect, has been signed to a Major League contract and added to the 40-man roster. As a left-handed hitter who primarily plays third, Vosler would seem to be a perfect fit for a roster that needed a backup -- and occasional platoon partner -- for Evan Longoria.

The 27-year-old didn't play in the big leagues in 2020 -- although he was part of San Diego's player pool -- but he had a strong Triple-A season in 2019. Vosler hit .291/.367/.523 in 116 games with 20 homers. While the Pacific Coast League is favorable to hitters, Vosler also reached 20 homers the two previous seasons in other leagues.

Vosler has played most of his minor league career at third, although he does have limited experience at first, second and short, so he brings some of the versatility that this regime likes. The work at third is what makes him a good fit, though. Longoria has hit lefties much better than righties in his three years with the Giants, and he ended up playing just about every inning once he got healthy in 2020 because the Giants didn't have great options behind him. Pablo Sandoval was supposed to fill the lefty-hitter-at-third role but didn't pan out and was designated for assignment. Wilmer Flores and Donovan Solano struggled defensively at third.

Vosler had a .934 OPS against right-handed pitchers in 2019, which made him desirable to a team looking for an additional left-handed bat. The addition was the first of the offseason for the Giants and brings their roster to 38 players.