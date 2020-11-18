Giants fire OL coach Marc Colombo, replace him with Dave DeGuglielmo

Dave DeGuglielmo

The Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo and are bringing in longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo to replace him, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

DeGuglielmo worked with Joe Judge with the Patriots and was previously an assistant OL coach with the Giants, winning two Super Bowl rings in New England and New York in the process.

Per Vacchiano, The Giants had interest in DeGuglielmo back when Joe Judge was hired, but ultimately opted to hire Colombo instead. Colombo came from Dallas with OC Jason Garrett, but lasted just 10 games.









Colombo's firing was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

More to come as story is updated...