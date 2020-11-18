Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo

The Giants are shaking up their coaching staff in the middle of the season.

Giants head coach Joe Judge has fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo and hired Dave DeGuglielmo to replace him, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Colombo is in his first year with the Giants after spending the last four seasons coaching the offensive line in Dallas under Jason Garrett, who is now the Giants’ offensive coordinator. He had a 10-year playing career with the Bears, Cowboys and Dolphins.

DeGuglielmo previously worked with Judge in New England, and apparently Judge thinks he’s a better fit for what the Giants are trying to do. After an 0-5 start, the Giants are playing better football recently and are still in contention in the NFC East, and they hope to have a better offensive line the rest of the way.

