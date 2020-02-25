Giants fire long-time scouts Ryan Jones and Donnie Etheridge

The New York Giants have decided to make alterations to their scouting department by releasing two long-time scouts from their positions within the front office.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have fired Ryan Jones and Donnie Etheridge. Jones served as the team’s northeast area scout while Etheridge was the southwest area scout. Both Jones and Etheridge had spent the last 19 years working for organization.

They joined the team while Ernie Accorsi was the General Manager and remained with the team through the entire tenure of Jerry Reese in the role as well. Dave Gettleman has been the G.M. the past two seasons and has elected to alter the staff ahead of the spring evaluation stage ahead of the NFL Draft.