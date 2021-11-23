Giants fire Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is out of work after a year and a half as the offensive coordinator of the Giants.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that the Giants fired Garrett this morning.

Garrett, the former head coach of the Cowboys, had come under scrutiny this season as the Giants’ offense failed to make progress and quarterback Daniel Jones failed to develop.

The Giants are expected to hand play calling duties to Freddie Kitchens, the former Browns head coach whose current job title with the Giants is senior offensive assistant.

At 3-7, the Giants have had a disappointing season, and barring a late turnaround, bigger changes are likely in January.

