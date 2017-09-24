Giants finally get on board in fourth quarter

It took the Giants the better part of the game to score their first points, but they got there and they still have time to pull out a win in Philadelphia.

Odell Beckham got both feet down before going out the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown catch that cut the Eagles’ lead to 14-7 with 12:39 left to play in the game. It’s the second Giants touchdown of the season and their first points since the third quarter of last Monday’s loss to the Lions.

The Giants have come close to touchdowns a couple of other times, but two trips into the red zone ended with no points and the team had two other possessions come to an end with interceptions of Eli Manning.

Beckham celebrated the touchdown, his first of the season, by dropping to all fours to pantomime a dog urinating on the Eagles’ field. The NFL has altered the rules to allow for more expressive touchdown celebrations, but Beckham was able to find something that still crosses the line.