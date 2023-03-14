Giants finalizing trade for Darren Waller: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that will land them tight end Darren Waller.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are sending the third-round compensatory pick they received from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Kadarius Toney trade to the Raiders in exchange for Waller.

Prior to two injury-plagued seasons in 2021 and 2022, Waller posted elite tight end production, amassing 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns over 32 games from 2019 through 2020.

When healthy, Waller is a dynamic playmaker who can line up all over the field. That will no doubt be of help to a Giants team in desperate need of quality pass-catchers.

If things happen to go south with Waller due to injury, the Giants aren’t on the hook for a long-term commitment, as the now-former Raiders tight end doesn’t have any guaranteed money owed to him past 2023, per Spotrac.

Here’s a look at how fans and media reacted to the move.

This is the kind of creative move that Joe Schoen needed to find in order to upgrade the weapons for Daniel Jones. The can be a great move IF they can keep Darren Waller on the field. Has played just 20 of 33 games past two seasons. He's 30 years old. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 14, 2023

Travels of the 100th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft … ➡️ The Chiefs got it for Ryan Poles.

➡️ The Giants got it for Kadarius Toney.

➡️ The Raiders got it for Darren Waller. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 14, 2023

The #Giants won 9 games last year with Daniel Jones only throwing 15 touchdowns, leading a wide receiving corps that featured few NFL caliber receivers. Trading for Darren Waller is a big investment on Jones reaching his $40M potential, a move that closes the NFC East gap a bit — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 14, 2023

Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller. It's basically a fantasy trade. Fun. https://t.co/maaNAPCj3T — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 14, 2023

Y'all worried about 2020 Darren Waller or 2023 Darren Waller? — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) March 14, 2023

Darren Waller leaves behind just $660,000 of dead cap to the #Raiders, freeing up $11.38M of space. The #Giants Acquire

2023: $11.8M ($8.25M GTD)

2024: $12M ($0 GTD)

2025: $13M ($0 GTD)

2026: $15M ($0 GTD)https://t.co/Lh6M6K6AE3 — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 14, 2023

What a move by the Giants trading for Darren Waller. Greatttt move — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 14, 2023

I am so damn excited to see Brian Daboll & Mike Kafka scheme up Darren Waller. This is sick. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) March 14, 2023

Not to be dramatic but we get to see Mike Kafka use KC concepts with Darren Waller and I am AMPED. — ethan, enjoying a salad for dessert (@EthanGSN) March 14, 2023

Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger at TE is a sick combo… One an elite pass catching TE and the other a premium blocker, love that #NYG — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) March 14, 2023

Darren Waller only has one more year left of guaranteed money? With so much upside? But if it works we can possibly re-negotiate to lower the cap hits? Hell yes. Let's go Joe Schoen — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) March 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire