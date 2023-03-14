Giants finalizing trade for Darren Waller: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read

The New York Giants are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that will land them tight end Darren Waller.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are sending the third-round compensatory pick they received from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Kadarius Toney trade to the Raiders in exchange for Waller.

Prior to two injury-plagued seasons in 2021 and 2022, Waller posted elite tight end production, amassing 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns over 32 games from 2019 through 2020.

When healthy, Waller is a dynamic playmaker who can line up all over the field. That will no doubt be of help to a Giants team in desperate need of quality pass-catchers.

If things happen to go south with Waller due to injury, the Giants aren’t on the hook for a long-term commitment, as the now-former Raiders tight end doesn’t have any guaranteed money owed to him past 2023, per Spotrac.

Here’s a look at how fans and media reacted to the move.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

