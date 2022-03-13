Giants fill open roster spot, claim Mariners catcher off waivers

Giants claim Mariners catcher with open roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SCOTTSDALE -- With the Carlos Rodon deal not yet official, the Giants had an open roster spot to play with over the weekend. Naturally, Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris did not let it go to waste.

The Giants claimed catcher José Godoy from the Seattle Mariners, addressing an area of need in the organization. Because Joey Bart is now in line to start in the big leagues and Chadwick Tromp is with the Atlanta Braves, the Giants were short on experienced catchers who could provide help in the upper minors. Patrick Bailey and Ricardo Genoves are likely to start at lower levels.

Godoy, 27, has just 40 big league plate appearances, notching six hits and striking out 14 times. He spent the majority of last season with Triple-A Tacoma, where the offensive numbers were more encouraging.

Godoy batted .285 with seven homers and 15 doubles. In nine minor league seasons, he has a .276/.357/.366 slash line with 22 homers. A left-handed hitter, Godoy has spent most of his professional career with the Cardinals organization.

The Giants agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with Rodon soon after the lockout ended and he is already in Scottsdale with a jersey number already lined up. He will not use his old No. 55, famously once worn in San Francisco by Tim Lincecum. The deal has not been finalized, although there were no concerns at Scottsdale Stadium on Sunday.

The Godoy move put the 40-man roster at capacity, so a player will have to be removed whenever Rodon is officially added.