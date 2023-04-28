Giants fill major need with Deonte Banks, but gap with Eagles grows

Deonte Banks / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

It’s hard to tell who was happier — Joe Schoen, the man who drafted Deonte Banks, or Wink Martindale, the man Schoen drafted Banks for.

The Giants entered the first round of the NFL Draft with two major needs — receiver and cornerback — and Banks filled the latter. The scene from their war room showed the two men in jubilation.

And it’s easy to see why. Banks has good size (6-0) and speed (4.35 40-yard dash). He can play man and zone. He has good ball skills. He’s athletic. He has the potential to develop into a lockdown corner, but he’s good enough now to slide in next to Adoree' Jackson as a starter Day 1.

You just wonder if that excitement was short lived. The Giants had a good draft. Their bitter rivals down south? Well, they had an incredible one.

This offseason, Schoen said just a few months ago, has been about closing the gap between themselves and the defending NFC champion Eagles.

You feel that gap somehow got wider after Thursday.

An impressive string of trades from Eagles’ point man Howie Roseman in recent years set the team up quite nicely for this year’s draft. Most teams coming off Super Bowl appearances find their draft selections buried at the end. Philadelphia, though, began Thursday with the No. 10 and No. 30 selections.

They traded one spot up from No. 10 to ensure they could draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. At No. 30 they selected Georgia’s Nolan Smith.

Carter, by almost every measure, was the most talented player in this year’s draft. One defensive coach told SNY the tackle’s tape wasn’t Pro Bowl or All-Pro good, but on the level of “Hall of Fame.”

He’d have been a top-five selection if not for off field concerns. The Eagles will add him to a defensive line room featuring veterans Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox — two players more than capable of keeping him on the straight and narrow.



Smith isn’t Carter, but someone who tested incredibly well in the pre-draft process. He possesses elite speed and explosiveness. Carter stole some of the attention from Smith, and a torn pectoral earlier in the season caused him to drop down draft boards, but he’s another impact pass rusher.

The Eagles just added those two players to a defense that had 70 sacks in 2022.

The Giants can only control what they can control. They still have plenty of selections on Day 2 and 3 of the draft to continue to fortify this team with talent. You just can’t help but let out an exasperated sigh seeing what it looks like the Eagles accomplished on Thursday.

The Giants believed there was a chance the Eagles took a major step back this season. They had to pay their quarterback (Jalen Hurts), which would eat up the money they’d need to pay others. They had a slew of important players on expiring contracts figured to leave for greener pastures during free agency (James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Cox, Graham, Miles Sanders, Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White).

The Eagles did lose some players (Sanders, Hargrave, Gardner-Johnson, Epps, Edwards, White), but Bradberry, Slay, Cox and Graham returned. They added Terrell Edmunds, Greedy Williams and Rashaad Penny in free agency.

Now you add Smith and Carter?

Yikes.

The Giants, to their credit, are better, too. They needed offensive weapons, so they went out and traded for Darren Waller. But it’s hard to compare their roster to Philadelphia’s right now. The Eagles stomped the Giants in the playoffs to end their season a year ago. It’s hard to imagine a rematch wouldn’t end the same way.

Schoen inherited a mess when he took over as GM last year. Architect Dave Gettleman somehow managed to build a team that was not only in cap hell, but lacked any real talent. This was always expected to be a three- or four-year rebuild.

Brian Daboll’s excellence, coupled with some shrewd signings from Schoen, got the Giants not only into the playoffs last year, but a playoff win over the Vikings. That’s a legitimate accomplishment. It gave the impression this team might be further along than expected.

And maybe they are. Maybe the Giants are better than many believe.

The problem? They’re still not better than the Eagles.

And the gap between the two might have gotten a bit bigger Thursday night.