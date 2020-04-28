In the hockey world, the last name Lemieux and center go hand in hand but Giants fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux played a different position in college.

Lemieux started 52 consecutive games at left guard while at Oregon, but he may be following in Mario’s footsteps as the first Lemieux to play in the NFL. With Kevin Zeitler and Will Hernandez on hand, the Giants don’t have a pressing need for a starting guard but they may have a need at center.

Spencer Pulley as the de facto No. 1 with Jon Halapio unsigned after last year’s torn Achilles and the team told Lemieux that they want to take a look at him in the middle of the offensive line.

“I understood that this game is all about versatility,” Lemieux said, via the team’s website. “I think that me getting good at all three interior positions is going to benefit me well in the future. I don’t really have a position. I just want to be ready whenever I get in, to be ready to play whatever coach asks me to. I think I’m an offensive lineman, that’s what I’m coming in as. That’s what I have been playing, I’m a football player. I’m a football player that plays offensive line. No matter where the coaches want to put me to help the team, that’s where I’m going to go.”

Fourth overall pick Andrew Thomas should be starting at one tackle spot and the Giants’ plan to build a more capable offensive line may rely on a pair of rookies if Lemieux proves up to the task in the middle.

Giants to give fifth-rounder Shane Lemieux a look at center originally appeared on Pro Football Talk