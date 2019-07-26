Giants farm system jumps up to No. 15 in Baseball America ranking

Times are changing for the San Francisco Giants.

Over the last few seasons, the Giants have had one of the worst farm systems in baseball. They entered the 2019 season with the No. 28-ranked system, according to Baseball America.

But they aren't No. 28 anymore.

Baseball America updated their organizational rankings on Thursday, and they moved the Giants all the way up to No. 15.

Here's what BA wrote about the Giants:

"The Giants' 2018 draft and its international signing haul last year are quickly boosting what had been a bottom-tier farm system."

The summer of 2018 was very fruitful for the Giants. After drafting their top prospect, Joey Bart, with the No. 2 overall draft pick, they selected 6-foot-11 right-handed pitcher Sean Hjelle in the second round. Another college arm, Jake Wong, was taken in the third round. All three are already with the High-A San Jose Giants.

The Giants also saw success on the international market as they signed the No. 4 overall July 2 prospect Marco Luciano. The shortstop didn't play last season, but has been one of the standout players in the Arizona Rookie League as the 17-year-old is slashing .330/.425/.661 with eight homers and 25 RBI in 27 games.

Another July 2 prospect, Jairo Pomares, isn't as highly rated as Luciano, but is playing just as well in the AZL. In 23 games, he's hitting .394 with three homers and 25 RBI. Last week, he was named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week.

Those five players joined 2017 first-round draft pick Heliot Ramos, who is leading the San Jose Giants with 11 home runs at just 19 years old.

This past June, the Giants selected outfielder Hunter Bishop with the No. 10 overall pick in the MLB Draft, but the Arizona State product is struggling in his first taste of professional baseball.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was expecting to add prospects to the system ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, but an incredible run by the Giants in July has put a wrench in those plans. Now, instead of selling Madison Bumgarner and a few relievers, the Giants reportedly could be buyers and might have to dip into their stash of prospects in order to add players.

