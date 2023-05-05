Giants fans among the NFL’s most obsessed, poll shows

How passionate are New York Giants fans? Pretty passionate.

In a recent poll by Empire Stakes, the Giants’ fan base ranked ninth in the NFL when it comes to obsessing over their team.

EmpireStakes.com – your source for New York sports betting – utilized Statista’s 2022 “Attitudes of NFL Teams” survey of NFL fans with 1,239 respondents to find who currently are the most obsessed fans in the NFL. To do so, we utilized the NFL fanbases who responded in the most positive manner to the following statements: 1) I do not want to imagine my life without my NFL team

2) My NFL Team is part of my day-to-day life

24 percent of Giants fans answered yes to each of the questions. Chicago Bears fans led the way with a 31 percent positive response followed by the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys.

The top 10 was rounded out by Carolina, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Arizona, San Francisco, Kansas City, and Denver.

Not near the top of the list: the Jets, Eagles, Raiders, and Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire