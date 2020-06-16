The first thing you want to do when you become a baseball beat writer is make a mental list of the best nacho stands in every opposing ballpark. The very next thing you want to do is become a wiz on Baseball-Reference.

Seriously, the website is one of the most important tools for baseball writers and fans. Want to know which high school Buster Posey went to or how many NL Player of the Week Awards he has? They've got you covered. Want to know how many walk-off doubles Hunter Pence has? They can help you find the answer in a few seconds. Want to know the last time the Giants hit into five double plays and still won the game? A quick search of their play index gets you to May 13, 2016.

It's a website baseball writers use multiple times a day every day, but every once in a while you find a flaw, and a Giants fan did on Tim Lincecum's birthday. Baseball-Reference is sometimes too detailed. For instance, they changed Lincecum's thumbnail pic to his Rangers headshot when he finished his career there in 2018, but that was a bummer if you were a Giants fan.

I would cringe every time I clicked on his page and saw the Rangers cap. Tylor decided to actually do something about it:

I've filed a note to make that change! — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) June 16, 2020

[RELATED: Manfred's statements bring dark day for all of baseball]

The site immediately made the change, and No. 55 looks a lot better in orange and black (while you're there, take another look at those crazy 2008 and 2009 numbers). Good job, Tylor, and well done, Baseball-Reference. And happy belated birthday, Timmy:

[GIANTS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Giants fan convinces Baseball-Reference to change Tim Lincecum's photo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area