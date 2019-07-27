Giants fan catches Pablo Sandoval's game-winning homer while cradling sleeping baby

The San Francisco Giants are on such a roll right now, even their fans are making must-see plays.

One lucky fan who showed up to Petco Park sporting a Willie Mays jersey made the ultimate catch during the Giants 2-1 win against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. The fan reached through a sea of arms to snag Pablo Sandoval's 11th-inning home run with his bare right hand.

The catch to this catch: He did it while cradling — and without waking — a sleeping baby in his left arm.

It was a big-league play that Sandoval says was even more impressive than his home run.

Pablo Sandoval on the dad who caught the homer while cradling the baby: "That's the most impressive thing I saw." More impressive than Pablo's home run? "Yes! He didn't wake him up." — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 27, 2019

Sandoval’s blast held up as the game winner as the Giants pulled off yet another dramatic win. The significance of that could be huge for San Francisco. Perhaps even a moment of the year type play.

Since the All-Star break, the Giants have already played in six extra-inning games.

They’ve won all six.

In the month of July, they’re now 17-4.

In the standings, they’ve gone from 8 1/2 games behind the second NL Wild Card to 2 1/2 games back in four weeks. They may have even gone from sellers to buyers at the trade deadline.

Like we said, they’re on a roll.

But for one night during this stretch, they’re sharing the spotlight.

Fans are posing for pictures with the dad/baby. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 27, 2019

Enjoy the moment, Giants dad.

Giants fan makes memorable catch of Pablo Sandoval's game-winning home run. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

