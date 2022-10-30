Giants fall to Seahawks: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants came into Seattle riding a four-game winning streak and a 6-1 record. The Seahawks were also hot, winning three of their last four and sitting atop the NFC West.

The weight of the winning streak (and their depleted roster) were too much for the Giants to overcome this week as they fell to the Seahawks, 27-13.

Here are some winners, losers and in-betweens from Sunday’s game.

Winners

Darius Slayton: With no seasoned wideout left on the roster and Kenny Golladay (knee) out again, Slayton stepped up and handled his end, catching five of six targets for 66 yards with a long of 21.

Jamie Gillan: Pounded the ball all day, averaging 53.7 yards on six punts with a long of 69 and landed two inside the 20.

Tomon Fox: The UDFA out of North Carolina is coming into his own, looking confident and making tackles in key spots. He could see his role increase as the season unfolds.

Micah McFadden: Played a decent game and recorded his first NFL sack. Another player who could factor into future plans.

Others: Graham Gano, Leonard Williams, Nick Gates, Andrew Thomas

Losers

Richie James: Lost two fumbles on returns that cost the Giants dearly. Very dearly. It will be difficult for the Giants to put him back out there. They might be searching for a new returner during the bye week.

Daniel Jones: A huge comedown after last week when he was named the top offensive player in the NFC. Jones completed 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards with his longest — a 27-yarder to tight end Tanner Hudson — coming at garbage time. Jones gained only 20 yards on six carries, was hit seven times, five for sacks.

Saquon Barkley: The game plan hurt him but he did little to impact the game, which the Giants so desperately needed him to do in this game. He had just 53 yards rushing on 20 attempts and nine yards receiving on three receptions. He did have a touchdown run, however.

Others: Tae Crowder, Darnay Holmes, Tyre Phillips

Mixed reviews

The coaching: With very few receiving options, you would think the Giants would go run-heavy early on, but they chose to throw the ball instead — to no avail. Had they been able to establish the run early perhaps this game would have taken on a different tone.

Adoree’ Jackson: Made some great plays, including a forcing a Tyler Lockett fumble and recovering it, but later on Lockett burned him for a touchdown that put the Seahawks up, 20-13, with 9:18 to go in the fourth quarter. Jackson was also beat on a similar play earlier but Lockett dropped the touchdown pass.

The roster: The Giants are thin and it’s becoming more and more obvious with each new injury. They had two more on Sunday. The bye week is necessary for a team lacking healthy bodies.

Others: Tanner Hudson

