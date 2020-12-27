Giants fall to Ravens: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday falling by a score of 27-13 on the road.

New York was outplayed in every facet of the game and did not look like they belonged on the same field as Baltimore, who produced a total of 432 yards as a team.

The Giants dropped to 5-10 on the season and are in danger of being eliminated from the divisional race after today’s loss. They now need the Washington Football Team to lose to the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles to lose to the Dallas Cowboys in order to stay alive.

Here are the winners, losers and mixed reviews from the Giants’ Week 16 loss to Ravens.

Winners

Daniel Jones: Quarterback Daniel Jones returned to the lineup and was solid after missing last game with a hamstring and ankle injury. Jones stood in against some heavy pressure and went 24/41 for 252 yards and threw his first touchdown pass since Week 9. Sterling Shepard: Shepard had nine receptions for 77 yards, including an impressive fourth quarter touchdown. Graham Gano: Gano made his 29th consecutive field goal to tie the Giants franchise record. Gano made both of his attempts including a 42-yarder. Others: Blake Martinez, Dexter Lawrence

Losers

Run defense: The Ravens ran all over the Giants for 249 rushing yards on the afternoon. Lamar Jackson (13 carries for 80 yards), Gus Edwards (15 carries for 85 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (11 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown) led the way for Baltimore as New York had issues setting the edge against them. Third down defense: The Giants defense could not stop the Ravens on Sunday and had trouble getting off the field allowing a 72% conversion rate on third down. Pass protection: Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was aggressive with his blitz calls all day against the Giants offensive line. His defense put consistent pressure on Jones and the Giants pass protection had no answer for it as they allowed six sacks. Isaac Yiadom: It was a day to forget for cornerback Issac Yiadom, who allowed a touchdown and several completions while missing a number of tackles, as well. Others: Darius Slayton, Tae Crowder, Xavier McKinney, Matt Peart, Tackling

Mixed Reviews

Wayne Gallman: Gallman did not get many opportunities in this contest. The tailback averaged 4.5 yards per carry but he was only given six rushing attempts, picking up 27 yards. He also caught two passes for 26 yards. Evan Engram: Engram caught seven passes for 65 yards, but had a ball ripped out of his hands in the second half. Others: Dion Lewis