Giants fall to Patriots in preseason finale, finish 0-3

The New York Giants closed out the preseason on Sunday night with an uninspiring loss to the New England Patriots.

Despite the presence of quarterback Daniel Jones and other starters, the offense demonstrated similar issues to a year ago: poor offensive line play, ugly turnovers and dropped passes.

There were also injuries on both sides of the ball.

With the loss, the Giants end the preseason with a record of 0-3. And while wins and losses won’t count until September, there’s very little to be optimistic about.

Final score: Patriots 22, Giants 20

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 7 0 13 20 Patriots 3 3 13 3 22





Keys to the game

The Patriots out-rushed the Giants, 126-96. They also averaged 6.3 ypc to the Giants. 4.8 ypc.

The Giants allowed four sacks and 11 QB hits.

New York committed five penalties for 35 yards.

Daniel Jones tossed an interception in the end zone and Graham Gano missed a field goal, costing the Giants a combined 10 points.

It was over when...

Already leading by five points midway through the third quarter, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson took the handoff and broke several tackles en route to a nine-yard touchdown. The score put the Patriots up 19-7, which was far more than the Giants' reserve offense could overcome. Things were compounded on the Giants' subsequent offensive drive when they missed a few big players before kicker Graham Gano pushed a field goal attempt wide.

Players of the game

LB Blake Martinez (2 tackles, 1 INT)

QB Daniel Jones (139 total yards. 1 TD, 1 INT)

FB Eli Penny (4 carries, 35 yards)

Injuries

Wide receiver Darius Slayton limped off the field late in the first quarter after committing an offensive pass interference. He was immediately tended to by trainers on the sideline and had his foot/ankle re-taped. He returned to the game in the second quarter but was later downgraded to out. With under 4:00 remaining before halftime, tight end Evan Engram got banged up on third down and limped off the field. The Giants promptly ruled him out with a calf injury. Wide receiver C.J. Board suffered an elbow injury in the second quarter and was listed as questionable, but returned shortly thereafter. Late in the fourth quarter, reserve offensive lineman Ted Larsen limped off the field with a knee injury and did not return.

What's next?

Giants head coach Joe Judge will meet with the media on Monday (a time TBD). The team will then return to practice on Tuesday (4:00 p.m. EDT) through Thursday (12:30 p.m. EDT) before taking two days off. That will conclude training camp with the 2021 regular season schedule beginning on Sunday, September 5 (schedule TBD) and their first game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m. EDT.

