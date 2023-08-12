Giants fall to Lions: Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted

The New York Giants opened the 2023 preseason with a 21-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday night despite a strong start from their defense.

Depth issues along the offensive line was the story but that shouldn’t overshadow injuries to wide receiver Collin Johnson (knee) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (abdomen) or solid play from some rookies.

Ultimately, there’s a lot to work on and a lot to be concerned about.

Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the preseason-opening loss.

Wyatt Davis looks just as bad tonight trying to block, as he gets beat by Romeo Okwara, which forces Tommy DeVito to throw the ball up and gets picked off. The Lions can kneel it to end the game. Giants lose, 21-16 to the Lions. — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) August 12, 2023

Lemieux looked like a Pro Bowler compared to the rest of this 2nd/3rd string OL. Oof. — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) August 12, 2023

Giants lose 21-16 to the Lions. This game only reinforces what we already knew — depth a real concern for the Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 12, 2023

I tip my cap to DeVito. Had a helluva game. Very impressive. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) August 12, 2023

DeVito did his thing. The offensive line is trash. #NYGiants — Vibes – Eli Racks (@IamEliRacks) August 12, 2023

Wow these backup offensive lineman for the Giants were flat out embarrassing tonight. Bobby Johnson better be ready to put some serious work in with them before the season starts.#NYGiants #TommysTakes — Tommy (@TommyG105) August 12, 2023

That was one of the most boring Giants preseason games ever (since I started watching every single one in 2019) — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) August 12, 2023

Giants lose to Lions 21-16 thoughts •Tomon Fox & Habakkuk Baldonado stock up & Oshane Ximines stock down

•Tommy Devito could’ve lost himself a job tonight but instead probably solidified a QB3 practice squad role

•The OT’s & special teams make me mad

•Young CB’s held their… — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 12, 2023

Saw the Giants lost…see y’all in 2024. — Danny King (@DannyKing___) August 12, 2023

The Giants won the first half with players that will actually be seeing the field, not practice squad players. That counts as a win in my book!!!#NYGiants — SeanTalksSports (@SeanTaIksSports) August 12, 2023

Game 1 in the books…. No major injuries to key players. Thats a win. — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) August 12, 2023

