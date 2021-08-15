Giants fall to Jets: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants opened the 2021 preseason on Saturday night with an embarrassing 12-7 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It was an ugly game for both teams from the jump, but the Giants appeared lightyears behind where they should be. The saving grace is that the vast majority of their starters didn’t play or played very little.

Here’s a quick look at our immediate winners and losers (and those in between) from Week 1 of the preseason.

Winners

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

David Sills: Despite horrid quarterback play, Sills was the "star" of the offensive show for the Giants against the Jets. He finished the night with three receptions on four targets for 49 yards, including a team-best 37-yard reception. He did lose a jump ball to ex-Giant Corey Ballentine, however. Carter Coughlin: The second-year linebacker was all over the field when he was put into the game on Saturday night. He made plays off the edge, in coverage and in space. It was a very encouraging performance. Coughlin finished the game with five tackles (four solo, one for a loss), one sack and one forced fumble. Danny Shelton: The veteran had a relatively quiet game and that's a good thing. When his name was called, it was because of solid play, including a key fourth-down stuff. Reggie Ragland: Ragland made a few plays in space during the first half, including jarring the ball loose from a receiver on a third-down, forcing a punt. He was in on a few other plays as well and generally played sound, fundamental football. Azeez Ojulari: Things started off slow for the rookie but picked up quickly. His highlight play was shedding a block from Mekhi Becton and then making a big stop. There were really no negatives to speak of. Others: Matt Cole, Raymond Johnson, Will Hernandez, Niko Lalos, Cole Hikutini (blocking), Riley Dixon, Sandro Platzgummer

Losers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Wiggins: It was not the sort of play you wanted to see from Wiggins out of the gate. He whiffed on the first series and allowed a QB hit on the second series (Mike Glennon held too long) but then settled down before being removed in favor of the second-team unit. He returned after Kyle Murphy left the game with an injury but continued to struggle. Rodarius Williams: The rookie, who has flashed repeatedly in camp, had a few welcome to the NFL moments early on. He was beat on three passes in the first quarter and seemed uncharacteristically hesitant. To his credit, he did make one very impressive open-field tackle and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter. Quarterbacks: Whether it was Mike Glennon or Clayton Thorson, it was not a good night for Big Blue's gun-slingers. There was quite a bit of pre-snap miscommunication for both, while each also held the ball entirely too long. When they did have time to throw, accuracy was a major issue. Combined, Glennon and Thorson finished the game going 8-of-23 for 58 yards and one touchdown (five sacks). Others: Chad Slade

Mixed reviews

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Corey Clement: Clement looked superior to Booker on Saturday night but a horrible fumble inside the 5-yard line essentially wiped all of that praise away. His performance (five carries for 32 yards) would have looked a lot better if not for that point-costing turnover. Matt Peart: The second-year tackle got off to a slow start on Saturday, allowing a bad sack of Mike Glennon on the first offensive series. He settled down after that, responding on the subsequent series with pancake and some quality run blocking. C.J. Board: Board did have a bad drop early in the game, but he looked good as a punt returner, decent as a kick returner and made his presence felt on an end-around. He displayed a lot of versatility. Tae Crowder: Crowder took a few bad angles very early in the game but then settled down. He was around the ball-carrier on what felt like every play and finished the game with two tackles. Others: Devontae Booker

