Giants fall to Jets in preseason finale: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants took on the New York Jets in the final preseason game as the regular season creeps closer.

In a game where the starters on both sides didn’t see much of the field, if at all, the two teams who call MetLife Stadium home exchanged scores back and forth.

The Giants injury troubles continued as backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with an apparent back injury in the first quarter and did not return.

The Giants took the lead late in the game to go up by three with just minutes to go. Unfortunately the Jets answered with a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining to go up 31-27; a lead that held up as time expired.

Let’s see how twitter reacted:

Final tally per NextGen stats: Kenny Golladay logged 14 offensive snaps Sunday vs. Jets. Was on the field into early second quarter. One target, zero catches. Overall for preseason: 51 snaps, 1 rec. for 6 yards on four targets. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 28, 2022

Taylor now out of the tent and headed to the #Giants' locker room on a cart. https://t.co/rGdxMH9vzA — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2022

Dime ball from Davis Webb to Austin Allen for TD. I’m really hoping Allen makes the #Giants roster – easy to see developmental upside there.

Webb is insanely comfortable running this Daboll system. Gives me hope Daniel Jones will have an upward trajectory as he gets comfortable — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 28, 2022

One thing I haven’t loved from the #Giants defense this preseason is the tackling as a whole.

Not ready to say it’s an issue yet — I don’t make much if preseason personally, but I felt like the Judge/Graham era defense did a strong job overall limiting yards after contact. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 28, 2022

#JamieGillen having a big game for the #Giants — Brad Berkowitz (@BradBerkowitz) August 28, 2022

Either Kenny Golladay doesn’t know the playbook or he he’s cashed in and doesn’t give a shit 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7yHEf2SYhE — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 28, 2022

Davis Webb to Travis Toivonen HOW pic.twitter.com/tmkWlYx6q3 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 28, 2022

On 4th & Goal, Streveler 5-yd TD pass to Calvin Jackson with 0:22 left#Giants 27 #Jets 31 Q4 pic.twitter.com/EOfofgKXjN — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) August 28, 2022

#Giants in man coverage and Khalil Dorsey gets beat for the fourth-down TD. #Jets take a 31-27 lead. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 28, 2022

That’s one of the most entertaining pre season games I’ve ever seen honestly lol #Jets #Giants — WillyC (@C1231Will) August 28, 2022

#Giants finish the preseason 2-1. Two weeks from today is Week 1 of the real thing. — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 28, 2022

Now all eyes on week 1 vs #Titans. Next time the #Giants are on it means something. — New York Sports (@NY_Sports_Fam) August 28, 2022

Davis Webb this preseason: 60-of-81 passing (74%) for 458 yards with 3 TDs, 0 INTs. Strong. Quite strong. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 28, 2022

