Giants fall to Jets, 32-24, in Week 3 of preseason: 7 takeaways

The New York Giants dropped their preseason finale to the New York Jets, 32-24, on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are seven takeaways from the final game of their exhibition season.

Offensive line is still a work in progress

The Giants sat three starters — center John Michael Schmitz and tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal — against a Jets’ front that consisted mostly of their starters.

The only Giants’ regular on the line was right guard Mark Glowinski, who was surrounded by Ben Bredeson at center, Joshua Ezeudu at left guard and Matt Peart and Korey Cunningham at the tackle spots.

Peart was beaten several times and committed penalties but also provided some stability in the run game. Shane Lemieux came in and provided some relief at guard, reminding us all that he is still very much in the mix for a roster spot.

Sean Harlow got to see some action at center with Marcus McKethan finally seeing the field after missing his rookie season and beginning the summer on PUP.

The left guard position is still unspoken for. There are two weeks until opening day, though, so there’s still time to sort this out.

Tommy DeVito should make the team

Tommy DeVito (19/29, 210 yards, one touchdown, one pick and 33 yards rushing) played well again. So well that he has many rumbling that he may have surpassed Tyrod Taylor as the Giants’ No. 2 quarterback.

That is unlikely to happen right now, but one thing that could happen is the Giants losing DeVito should they cut him with hopes of signing him back to the practice squad.

There isn’t a ton of quarterback depth in this league and exposing a young talent like DeVito on the waiver wire is a real risk. He has shown good poise for a rookie and has put down a lot of good tape this summer. He has to be protected.

Isaiah Simmons makes an immediate impact

The Giants traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to Arizona this week in exchange for the former Clemson star and put him right out on the field on Saturday night.

Isaiah Simmons almost had a sack of Aaron Rodgers when lined up as an edge rusher.

we ALMOST had an Isaiah Simmons sack for the Giants pic.twitter.com/IOlz6n9iHC — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 26, 2023

Simmons is best when rushing the passer and appears to be fitting in well with the Giants after an uneven three seasons with the Cardinals.

Isaiah Simmons on being traded for a seventh-round pick: “I think the Giants got a good deal.” Said it with a smile. Also adds he has no problem playing linebacker with Giants. Wink Martindale doesn’t always use linebackers in traditional ways. pic.twitter.com/yMuvf4YmAb — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 27, 2023

Gano is still 'Mr. Automatic'

Kicker Graham Gano had a strong game with field goals of 57, 56 and 40 yards and did not give the Jets a chance to return a kickoff, booting five touchbacks.

The Giants did not waste anyone’s time this summer by bringing in completion fro Gano. He remains one of the NFL’s best.

The punt returner carousel

The Giants used four players at punt returner against the Jets — running back. Eric Gray and wide receivers Kalil Pimpleton, Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder.

Crowder had one return for a team-high six yards.

Shepard had not returned a punt in his seven seasons in the NFL and many were surprised to see the Giants place the injury-prone veteran in such a precarious role. He fielded his only attempt and was hit immediately by a Jets gunner.

The job apparently is still open.

Injuries were aplenty but not costly

The Giants lost several players to injury on Saturday night, but none were starters and most were not going to make the 53-man roster come Tuesday’s cuts.

Safety Bobby McCain (concussion), cornerback Zyon Gilbert (hamstring), wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (knee), tight end Chris Myarick (hand), guard Wyatt Davis (ankle), cornerback Gemon Green (shoulder) and safety Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) all sustained injuries in the game.

The one name that stands out is Ford-Wheaton, the rookie wideout who was making a name for himself on special teams as a gunner on punt coverage.

Some who helped themselves with solid performances

Wide receiver David Sills V continued to show his competitiveness with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. He may’ve played himself onto the roster but if not, could find himself on the practice squad again.

Linebacker Carter Coughlin is a solid pro who adds depth on defense and is an excellent special teamer. He had two tackles for losses against the Jets.

Veteran running back James Robinson reminded us that he was once a top back in this league by banging out some tough runs. He averaged 5.5 yards per attempt on 10 carries in the game.

UDFA defensive back Alex Cook had another strong game, recording six total tackles, and showing good field sense and aggressiveness.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire