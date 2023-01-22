Giants fall to Eagles: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants’ postseason ride ended abruptly at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night after getting completely dominated by the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7.

Here are the very few winners, multiple losers and in-betweens from the debacle.

Winners

Giant fans: They don’t feel like winners right now, but there is a silver lining in this blowout loss. Their two coordinators, Wink Martindale (defense) and Mike Kafka (offense), were both head coaching candidates for multiple openings and will begin interviewing starting Sunday. Their chances at landing a new gig took a huge hit with the horrific showing on both sides of the ball in this game.

James Bradberry: Although he probably would have liked to be a Giant this season, he’s certainly content with being an Eagle right now. He had an interception in this game which was a quick reminder of how the Eagles’ and the Giants’ fortunes differ at the moment.

Jaylon Smith: Had 14 total tackles in the game and planted his flag for next season. He’s always been a gamer and with the Giants on the lookout for linebacker depth, he certainly ended the season on a positive note.

Others: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida

Losers

Offensive line: They were schooled from the first minute to the last. Each member of the Philadelphia defensive front had at least one sack. They looked slow and out of synch. A complete failure.

Isaiah Hodgins: Everyone’s favorite new receiver was a non-factor with just one reception for three yards. Philadelphia took him out of the game.

The defense: 238 yards surrendered on the ground, 38 points allowed and their only sack came from safety Xavier McKinney. Outclassed all night.

Others: Justin Ellis

Mixed reviews

Richie James Jr.: Had seven grabs on 10 targets for 51 yards but dropped a possible touchdown in garbage time.

Daniel Jones: Came crashing down to Earth against a real defense this week, throwing for just 135 yards and being held to only 24 yards on the ground. Didn’t get much help though.

Evan Neal: Hate to keep picking on him but he got smoked by Hassan Reddick a few times and it served as a reminder of how far he still has to go to get to where the team needs him to be.

Others: Jamie Gillan

