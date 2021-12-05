Giants fall to Dolphins, 20-9: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Jeevan Kirkland
·2 min read
The New York Giants lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-9, on Sunday afternoon.

This loss epitomizes the Giants’ season as it was highlighted by injuries and faulty offensive play. In this Week 13 defeat, the Giants were unable to get anything going offensively as they failed to score a single touchdown.

The Giants now fall to 4-8 and last in the NFC East.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Giants fall to Dolphins: Winners, losers and those in between

