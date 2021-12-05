Giants fall to Dolphins, 20-9: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-9, on Sunday afternoon.

This loss epitomizes the Giants’ season as it was highlighted by injuries and faulty offensive play. In this Week 13 defeat, the Giants were unable to get anything going offensively as they failed to score a single touchdown.

The Giants now fall to 4-8 and last in the NFC East.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

#Giants lose 20-9. They are 4-8. Their offense has scored 29 points in their last 3 games. By comparison, 5 teams scored more than 29 points in the 1 p.m. window alone, including the Eagles led by Gardner Minshew. I apologize, @EthanGSN. I don’t know how you can’t clean house. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 5, 2021

The #Giants have three offensive touchdowns in their last four games. I’ve never seen a more incompetent offense in my life. And a part of that is the constant playing for field position. The red zone inefficiencies are tops. This might be the worst passing game in the NFL. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 5, 2021

Well it is very clear Mara just wasted four years of every fans time with Gettleman. #giants — jfchessa (@jfchessa) December 5, 2021

So let me get this straight: Somebody or Dave actually said "Yea, Billy Price can play, lets trade for him"#giants — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) December 5, 2021

John Mara doesn’t want to fire a third HC in six years but if the #Giants do this right they’ll hire a GM from outside the org and not promote Abrams. He should have full reign to bring in his vision and not be someone who has a connection to Judge who is clearly in over his head — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 5, 2021

This @Giants team reminds of the 70s good defense terrible offense.#giants — Kevin LaFaso (@kjlafaso) December 5, 2021

#Giants radio broadcast @WFAN660: This is the NFL where teams go up and down the field and score. 3 field goals in a game might have been good in 1937. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 5, 2021

#Giants are now 4-8 after a lackluster loss to the Dolphins! They looked disorganized today and we’re unimaginative! We’re people really talking about the playoffs? Playoffs? — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) December 5, 2021

