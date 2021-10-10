Giants fall to Cowboys: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants watched a nightmare scenario play out on Sunday. Not only did they get beaten down by the Dallas Cowboys, they watched as player after player left the field injured.

In fact, the Giants were so snake-bit that safety Jabrill Peppers, who missed the game due to a hamstring injury, suffered an additional injury on the sideline. He was hit in the face (accidentally) by wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Speaking of Toney, he managed to get himself ejected for throwing a punch. So… You could say things went well on Sunday.

It was an ugly day with few positives for the Giants but we will attempt to find some.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers (and those in between) from the Giants’ latest loss.

Winners

Kadarius Toney: Electric. Special. Game-changing. You name it, Toney is it. After a slow start to his career, the first-round pick has established himself as an all-around weapon and, arguably, the No. 1 receiver on the team at the moment. The extreme downside? Toney was ejected for throwing a punch, finishing the game with 10 receptions for 189 yards. We’re leaving him here for the body of work although the ejection is going to be costly (figuratively and literally).

Lorenzo Carter: Carter had been very quiet to start the season but he came up big at times on Sunday. While his pass rush was still lacking, he did record two tackles and one interception on Sunday.

Austin Johnson: The defensive line struggled mightily in Week 5 but that was through no fault of Johnson’s. The rotational interior lineman had a big day, recording four tackles (two for a loss), one QB hit and one sack.

Others: Azeez Ojulari, Evan Engram, Riley Dixon

Losers

Rodarius Williams: Before leaving with an injury, Williams fit the role of rookie. He was turned around multiple time by Dallas receivers, surrendered a touchdown and missed a tackle. It was not a positive showing.

James Bradberry: A year after earning a Pro Bowl nod, Bradberry has completely fallen off a cliff. If you thought his early-season struggles were a fluke, he proved on Sunday they aren’t. Bradberry was burnt like toast on a few plays, surrendered a touchdown, dropped a potential game-changing interception and was called for DPI leading to a Cowboys score.

Nate Solder: Stepping in for the injured Andrew Thomas (foot), Solder was completely manhandled from start to finish in Week 5. The Giants were forced to send additional blockers to his side in an effort to mask the issues but they were evident as a $2 steak.

Others: Reggie Ragland

Mixed reviews

Will Hernandez: With much of the O-Line struggling, it was hard to pick Hernandez out from the group. However, he was spotted several times at the second level and appeared steady in comparison to his positional teammates.

Graham Gano: Gano has been Mr. Automatic for what felt like a lifetime. However, a prolonged streak of field goal makes came to an end last week and he tacked on another miss against the Cowboys. He did rebound to make two others, though.

Devontae Booker: Booker came in for an injured Saquon Barkley and displayed his usual inconsistency. He certainly wasn’t helped by the team’s offensive line but outside of his two effort touchdowns, there wasn’t much to speak of. Still, he deserves credit for his effort behind that line. He gave it all.

Others: Julian Love, Leonard Williams, Mike Glennon

