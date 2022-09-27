Giants fall to Cowboys: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants dropped their first game of the 2022 season, 23-16, to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

Here are some winners, losers and in-betweens from the game.

Winners

Daniel Jones: As stated, Jones was under siege all evening, being pressured 24 times (a career high) and was hit 12 times, five for sacks. He had throw the football away more than he wanted to in this game and rarely had a wide open receiver to throw to. He ran the ball well, however, gaining 79yards on nine scrambles.

Saquon Barkley: Had a solid night with 130 total yards from scrimmage (81 rushing, 49 receiving) and scored on a 36-yard run that saw him get up to over 20 MPH as he outraced the Cowboys’ defense to the end zone.

Julian Love: Continues to lead the club in tackles, making 14 stops on the night (four solo). Just a solid presence in the middle of the Giants’ D.

Graham Gano: Got his foot stepped on by a teammate late in the game but not before booting field goals from 42, 51 and 51 yards out plus an extra point.

Losers

Evan Neal: The rookie right tackle had his hands full with Demarcus Lawrence all night. He is still adjusting to the speed of NFL pass rushers. We’re sure it will come, but for right now, it’s not there.

Sterling Shepard: Was flagged for a phantom offensive pass interference call and then ran onto the field to contest a late hit on Daniel Jones that drew a penalty. Then, on the last drive of the game, he had to be carted off after suffering a non-contract injury to his leg knee.

Rush defense: Some fans didn’t think losing defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) would make much of a difference. They were wrong. Dallas ran for 176 yards, averaging nearly six yards per attempt.

Offensive line: Not a bad job with the run blocking but the pass protection was practically non-existent. Jones was under pressure almost every time he dropped back to pass. Dallas has a top rush defense but the Giants failed miserably trying to contain them.

Mixed reviews

Adoree’ Jackson: Made some big plays (eight tackles, seven solo) but also got beat on an end zone fade where CeeDee Lamb made a pretty one-handed grab.

Special Teams: Allowed Gano’s first field goal attempt to be blocked. The coverage teams gave up a 28-yard KO return and a 24-yard punt return.

