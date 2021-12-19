Giants fall to Cowboys, 21-6: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season on Sunday, falling 21-6.

The Giants offense was once again inept as putting up six points for the game will almost never do it in the NFL. After this Week 15 loss, the Giants’ season is practically over and not much should be expected from the team in the last three weeks.

The Giants now fall to 4-10 and last in the NFC East.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the loss:

The @Giants scored 6 points. At least the season ticket holders got a a medium soda out of the deal. #togetherblue #Giants #NYG — Scott Sparrow (@ohiosparrow) December 19, 2021

If you're John Mara, how can you be satisfied with only scoring 6 points (Both Field Goals) against a division rival at home. I know there are some bright spots on the team, but the Giants overall are inept. #Giants #Tank — xKillSwitchx411 (@MikeBodner1) December 19, 2021

In 11 quarters of non-garbage time with Mike Glennon at quarterback, #Giants have 1 TD. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 19, 2021

wait *Daniel Jones* is the #giants qb out with a strained neck??? pic.twitter.com/S6n22jcyCu — Christopher Harris (@HarrisFootball) December 19, 2021

Can we all just agree that @FrommJake looked good being the QB for the #giants? — Katrina Searcy (@KatrinaSearcy) December 19, 2021

Thanks #Giants defense fir giving us something to watch and thanks #jakefromm fir reminding us how a QB is supposed to play — FarFromHome (@saltydrms41) December 19, 2021