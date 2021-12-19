Giants fall to Cowboys, 21-6: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants (4-10) found themselves on the wrong end of a sloppy 21-6 loss against the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Though it should have been expected, it was another sluggish and sloppy outing from the offense. The offensive line struggled all game, Mike Glennon shouldn’t be the quarterback and the defense allowed Dalton Schultz to run free.

At this point, we’re just counting the weeks until the season is over. Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the Week 15 loss:

Winners

DE Lorenzo Carter: It was a strong showing from Carter, who made plenty of impact as a pass rusher. He finished with 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble, two tackles for loss and a batted pass.

RB Devontae Booker: Even though Saquon Barkley played the part of the starter, Booker continues to look explosive. He took eight carries for 74 rushing yards while catching two passes for eight yards. He had a 31-yard run on a 4th-and-1 carry.

CB James Bradberry: There are few winners from this game but Bradberry held his own in coverage against a talented wide receiver trio. He had two passes defended and wound up showing solid coverage on the boundary.

K Graham Gano: As much as I love what Gano has been, it’s a bit sad when a kicker is one your best players. Even so, he hit both of his field-goal attempts.

Others: Julian Love

Losers

QB Mike Glennon: Just brutal. Glennon showed he has no feel for the offense, no command of the huddle and his brain melts when he feels pressure. Before he was benched in the fourth quarter, Glennon was 13-of-24 passing for 99 yards, three interceptions and a 24.8 passer rating. Jake Fromm came in for one drive and had almost nearly as many yards.

G Will Hernandez: It has been a long fall for the former second-round pick. Once regarded as a centerpiece of the offensive line now is struggling to read stunts and was a major detriment to the front on Sunday. He got turned around in pass protection multiple times and couldn’t make an impact in the run game.

C Billy Price: It’s hard to imagine an NFL center playing worse than Price has during his time with the Giants. He couldn’t open the lanes for Saquon Barkley and failed to make proper calls in protection. His play just goes to show that the center position will be one of the biggest needs for the Giants entering the offseason.

Others: Nate Solder

Mixed reviews

WR Kenny Golladay: The big-money wide receiver was a non-factor for the majority of the game until the final offensive drive when Jake Fromm came in. He hauled in a 36-yard catch down the sideline but still hasn’t shown he can be a game-changing WR1 for an offense.

RB Saquon Barkley: It’s hard to go anywhere when you’re facing three defenders unblocked on any given rush. But Barkley just hasn’t shown the juice to break off a big play like he had earlier in his career. It’s less his fault than it is the offensive line’s but Booker showed much more juice.

LB Tae Crowder: Crowder finished with a team-high 12 tackles and while that is a lot, he only had one go for a loss. Crowder was active all game but Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard had no issues once they got to the second level.

Others: Evan Engram

