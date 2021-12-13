Giants fall to Chargers: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants convened in Arizona this week in hopes of resetting and then coming out strong against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That did not happen.

One week removed from what many considered their worst performance of the year, the Giants did everything they could to top it. They were blown out of the water from the opening whistle and any success they did have came as the result of desperation and cleanup.

If there were any questions remaining about jobs being on the line, they were answered in Week 14. Brace yourselves for yet another rebuild, Giants fans.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers (and those in between) from Sunday’s latest embarrassment.

Winners

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Kyle Rudolph: There were precious few true positives on Sunday, but Rudolph was one. In addition to solid blocking, he hauled in two passes on two targets for 60 yards. His 60-yard catch and run was the Giants’ biggest offensive play by far.

Julian Love: Love isn’t great at any one thing, but he’s good at just about everything. He made a few big-time tackles against the run, including one that helped save a touchdown, and then he came up with a huge third-down stop. He can be moved all over the field, play multiple positions and just gets the job done.

Eli Penny: King Penny. He hates that nickname but he’s earned it. In a rare moment offensive involvement, Penny went up for a Mike Glennon pass and hauled it in for a touchdown. It was the first TD by a Giants wide receiver or running back since Week 7. He also had an eight-yard run and two-point conversion.

Others: Lorenzo Carter, Dexter Lawrence, Benardrick McKinney, Devontae Booker

Losers

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Darius Slayton: It’s both amazing and sad to see how far Slayton has fallen. After two years of out-performing his draft value, he’s completely fallen off a cliff. Sunday continued a horrible trend for Slayton where he’s not creating separation or making plays deep, but is dropping the few passes that come his way. He had another three (3!) against the Chargers.

Evan Engram: Speaking of drops, Engram had another one on Sunday — something he’s largely avoided in recent weeks. You could argue he actually had two drops, but we’ll give him a pass on one that was highly contested and broken up. But even that is not exactly positive — playmakers have to make plays.

Jarren Williams: What a rough day for the practice squad elevation. Williams was picked on in the passing game, surrendering a touchdown, and had a critical penalty on special teams that cost the Giants big. That won’t sit well with Joe Judge.

Kenny Golladay: Two receptions for 15 yards on eight targets. 0-for-4 on contested balls. He also dropped a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. What more needs to be said?

Others: Chris Myarick, Will Hernandez, Riley Dixon, Nate Solder

Mixed reviews

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Mike Glennon: Giants fans desperately wanted to see Jake Fromm but it’s hard to imagine how he’d function in this offense. Returning from a concussion, Glennon could barely keep a handle on things and he’s a long-time veteran familiar with the offensive system. He had some really good throw, but he also had far more really bad throws. He forced a lot but he sort of had to.

Saquon Barkley: It was quite the mixed bag for Barkley on Sunday. On the plus side, he hauled in both of his targets and avoided any drops. He also averaged 4.0 yards per carry, which is an improvement. On the downside of things, Barkley continues to struggle with his field vision, frequently failing to follow his blocker and/or missing open lanes. At one point, he also tripped over his own feet, costing the Giants a first down.

Others: James Bradberry, Logan Ryan, Reggie Ragland, Azeez Ojulari

