Giants fall to Buccaneers, 30-10: Here’s how Twitter reacted
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers destroyed the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.
Daniel Jones continues his prime-time losing streak as the Giants fell to Tampa Bay, 30-10. The Giants did not score in the second half and were bottled up by the Buccaneers’ elite pass rush.
The Giants now fall to 3-7 and last in the NFC East.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Next year, #Giants will be in Year 1 of a rebuild. Optimism!
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 23, 2021
The #NYG offensive line stinks.
Daniel Jones is blahhh.
If you have that – you'd figure u want to run the ball more than 13 times.
Looks like another huge offseason turnover for #Giants
— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2021
Watching the #Giants is such a chore
— Dave Rothenberg (@RothenbergESPN) November 23, 2021
The Giants #giants #NYG pic.twitter.com/HlYa7MTRiB
— Pat Claeys (@PatClaeys) November 23, 2021
At long last, #Giants got their weapons back together (I think). Kadarius Toney had 7 catches for 40 yards. Kenny Golladay had 1 catch for 12 yards. Saquon Barkley had 12 touches for 56 yards. LT Andrew Thomas caught a touchdown pass. What a letdown.
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 23, 2021
Me continuing to get up in the middle of the night to watch the @Giants embarrass themselves in primetime…#NYG #Giants pic.twitter.com/RaTIRkpDkc
— Antoni Fruncillo (@AntoniF14) November 23, 2021
The #Giants
can't block
Can't pass
Can't run
Can't coach
Can't stop anyone#FireGettleman
— Ray (@FCbrewmaster) November 23, 2021
Perfect camera work tonight in Tampa Bay #Bucs #Giants #MNFonESPN pic.twitter.com/MpLG74hXus
— 🦃Hungry Chris🦃 (@chris_batcsics) November 23, 2021