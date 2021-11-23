Giants fall to Buccaneers, 30-10: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers destroyed the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

Daniel Jones continues his prime-time losing streak as the Giants fell to Tampa Bay, 30-10. The Giants did not score in the second half and were bottled up by the Buccaneers’ elite pass rush.

The Giants now fall to 3-7 and last in the NFC East.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Next year, #Giants will be in Year 1 of a rebuild. Optimism! — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 23, 2021

The #NYG offensive line stinks. Daniel Jones is blahhh. If you have that – you'd figure u want to run the ball more than 13 times. Looks like another huge offseason turnover for #Giants — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 23, 2021

Watching the #Giants is such a chore — Dave Rothenberg (@RothenbergESPN) November 23, 2021

At long last, #Giants got their weapons back together (I think). Kadarius Toney had 7 catches for 40 yards. Kenny Golladay had 1 catch for 12 yards. Saquon Barkley had 12 touches for 56 yards. LT Andrew Thomas caught a touchdown pass. What a letdown. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 23, 2021

Me continuing to get up in the middle of the night to watch the @Giants embarrass themselves in primetime…#NYG #Giants pic.twitter.com/RaTIRkpDkc — Antoni Fruncillo (@AntoniF14) November 23, 2021