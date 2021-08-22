Giants fall to Browns: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns concluded Week 2 of the preseason in rather dull fashion.

After an eventful week of joint practices, Sunday’s game was relatively quiet and slow-paced with both team’s starters out. In the end, the Browns walked away with a 17-13 victory.

Here are the winners and losers (and those in between) from Sunday’s game.

Winners

Devontae Booker: After a less than stellar performance against the Jets, Booker came out on fire on Sunday. He played well all-around, finishing the day with 40 yards (27 rushing, 13 receiving) from scrimmage and one touchdown. David Moa: For the second week in a row, Moa showed out. He generated pressure from the inside, collapsed the pocket and even chased down Kyle Lauletta to force a fumble at the end of the second quarter. There's a lot to like. Cam Brown: The Giants love Brown on special teams and it's easy to see why. He absolutely dominated in that space on Sunday and made a first half tackle that likely saved a return touchdown. Others: Jonotthan Harrison, David Sills, Eli Penny, Raymond Johnson

Losers

Devante Downs: Downs missed tackles in the first, third and fourth quarters, was suspect in coverage during the second quarter and primarily stood out due to negative plays. He's likely headed for the waiver wire. Alex Bachman: Bachman had a bad drop in the first quarter leading to a punt and then ran a second quarter route short of the sticks leading to another punt. He also had a crushing drop late in the fourth quarter. With so much depth at wide receiver, these issues are potentially costly. Madre Harper: It was a strange day for Harper. He had a good pass breakup that saved a touchdown early on, but the coverage wasn't great. Then, a few short plays later, he surrendered a touchdown on a similar route despite having better coverage. He also surrendered a big third-down catch in the second quarter. He later left the game with an injury. Sam Beal: Kyle Lauletta targeted Beal over a wide receiver (Matt Cole) playing cornerback and a rookie cornerback (Rodarius Williams) playing safety. He also missed a tackle. What more needs to be said? Others: Ted Larsen

Mixed reviews

Oshane Ximines: Ximines struggled to set the edge throughout the game, which was a glaring issue. But as a pass rusher, he was impressive. He recorded a big third-down sack in the first quarter and then a QB hit with under 2:00 remaining in the second quarter. He added two additional QB hits later on. Mike Glennon: Glennon needed to be better this week and he was. He had a nice streak going to start the game and there was a lot to like. However, there were also a few throws that left you scratching your head -- one behind David Sills and another complete miss on a third-down attempt to Damion Willis. Carter Coughlin: Coughlin is absolutely lethal as an inside blitzer and that will be a tremendous asset for Patrick Graham this season. On the downside, he's not nearly as impressive in coverage and drew a defensive pass interference. Others: Rodarius Williams, Trent Harris, Matt Cole

