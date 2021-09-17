The Giants fall to 0-2 for the 5th straight year after last-second loss to WFT | SportsNite
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, discuss the Giants extremely tough last-second loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Vacchiano points to the neutral zone penalty committed by Dexter Lawrence that led to the winning field goal as 'a lack of discipline', something Joe Judge has tried so hard to instill in this Giants team.