Giants get failing grade for obviously horrible 2021 free agent decision

When the New York Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021, there were high hopes that the offense finally had a play-making target for Daniel Jones.

Instead, Golladay was one of the biggest free agent busts in Giants history, joining names fans would like to forget, such as Lavar Arrington and Brandon Marshall.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report re-graded 10 of the biggest free agent signings of the last 10 years and Golladay’s Giants stint made the list:

As a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017, the Northern Illinois product made some noise as a rookie with 477 yards and three touchdowns while making only five starts and receiving just 48 targets. That led to back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns and 16 touchdowns the following seasons combined, including a league-leading 11 scores in 2019. Golladay suffered a few injuries that kept him to just five games during his last season in Detroit. However, he was still one of the most coveted free-agent-wideouts during the 2021 offseason, listed as the fourth player overall on Pro Football Focus’ rankings and the top receiver who didn’t get franchised-tagged. That led to the New York Giants giving him a four-year, $72 million ($28 million guaranteed) contract in the offseason. At the time, that was tied with Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr. for the sixth-richest contract at the position on a dollar-per-year basis. However, it’s safe to say Golladay didn’t live up to expectations in the Big Apple. His first season with the Giants was a bust, hauling in just 37 passes for 521 yards while being kept out of the end zone in 14 games. The following year was even worse with just six grabs and 81 yards after getting benched with just four starts in 12 contests. Golladay’s tenure in New York came to a comedic ending when he scored his lone touchdown with the club during his final game. Grade: F

The poor grade is certainly warranted given his lack of production in a Giants uniform. After just 37 receptions in his first year with the Giants, Golladay had just six receptions and failed to gain 100 yards in 2022.

Golladay scored just one touchdown in his Giants tenure in a meaningless regular season finale in 2022. Coincidentally, that was the last catch Golladay made.

Although it was not a free agent signing, the Giants may soon look back at Darren Waller’s Giants tenure in a similar fashion.

