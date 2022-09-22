Giants face a real problem in Week 3: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been atrocious for years. Daniel Jones has less than average time in the pocket to decide what to do with the ball and is often one of the most sacked QBs in the NFL.

This year is no different. Only two quarterbacks have been sacked more than Jones (Joe Burrow, 13, and Jameis Winston, 10), and Matthew Stafford has been sacked eight times, the same as Jones.

Taking those hits isn’t just hard on the body, but it makes it difficult for the offense to gain any momentum. This Sunday, when the Giants face the Dallas Cowboys, the offensive line has their work cut out for them once again.

Micah Parsons is in just his second NFL season and currently leads the league in sacks with four. Brian Daboll is well aware of the challenge Parsons presents.

“He’s a problem,” Daboll told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s a dynamic football player. And he can play multiple spots. He does. You’ll see him at linebacker; you’ll see him at defensive end. He has rare pass-rush ability.

“We’re going to have to have a good plan for him. He’s fun to watch when you’re not getting ready to play him. I’ll give him that compliment. He just does things that are pretty impressive on the football field.”

The challenge is on for offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and rookie Evan Neal.

“We have to know obviously where he’s at. But our tackles are going to have to do a good job, too. You can’t chip him or … You can’t do it on every single play,” Daboll added.

It’s not often that one player on one side of the ball is such a difference-maker that he has to be singled out, but this is one of those cases. If the Giants can learn to adjust routes and shake defenders, and if Jones can learn to trust his receivers or throw the ball away, they might have a chance.

Related

Giants' Kenny Golladay on potential trade request: We'll see 8 Giants among modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees Giants' Andrew Thomas the NFL's highest-graded OT after two weeks

Story continues

List

Giants-Cowboys: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire