Giants to face Panthers in this year's NFL game in Munich

A sign with the Deutsche Bahn (DB) logo lights up at Bremen Central Station. Germany's state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn plans to use transparent noise barriers in cities and on scenic routes in future. Sina Schuldt/dpa

The New York Giants will face the Carolina Panthers on November 10 in Munich, the NFL said on Wednesday.

The Panthers had already been announced as one of the designated teams to play a regular season game in Germany this year.

The Giants, meanwhile, recently were granted international marketing rights in Germany through the league's Global Markets Program.

This is the fourth NFL regular season game to be held in Germany since the league made its debut in the country in 2022 with Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last year, both the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots hosted a regular season game in Frankfurt against the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts respectively.

The NFL also announced the match-ups of the three games in London. The New York Jets will face the Minnesota Vikings on October 6. On the following weekend, the Chicago Bears will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will host their match against the Patriots on October 20.

The new season starts on September 5 when Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. On the following day, the NFL will stage its first-ever game in Brazil with the Philadelphia Eagles welcoming the Green Bay Packers.

"As the league and its 32 teams continue to prioritize international growth, we look forward to building on the incredible fan experiences seen in Europe while taking the game to new fans in South America," NFL vice president Peter O'Reilly said.