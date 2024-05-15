Giants to face Panthers in Germany as part of NFL International Series

The Giants have officially been selected as one of the teams to participate in this year’s edition of the NFL International Series.

Instead of heading to Bank of America Stadium for their Week 10 matchup, New York will face off with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

There had been plenty of speculation over the past few weeks, and just hours before the official schedule release, the league confirmed the news during a special announcement on Good Morning Football.

The Giants, of course, were granted international marketing rights in Germany just two months ago, so this will be a nice opportunity for them to expand the fanbase a bit and become more active in the area.

This is the fourth time in franchise history that they will be headed overseas for a game, and their second trip to Germany, with the first coming back in 1994 for a preseason matchup with the Chargers.

New York is 3-0 in its international matchups and its latest win was just a few years ago when Daniel Jones defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at the home of Tottingham Hotspur.

This will also be a special game for New York’s new defensive weapon Brian Burns, who will be taking on his former team for the first time.

Burns developed into one of the games premier pass rushers during his time with the Panthers, and he'll look to carry that over to the Big Apple after being acquired in a blockbuster deal this offseason.