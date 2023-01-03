Who will Giants face in NFL playoffs? Here are the scenarios entering Week 18

Isaiah Hodgins, Saquon Barkley, and Matt Breida / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants punched their ticket to the playoffs when they throttled the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium in Week 17, pushing their record to 9-6-1.

With their win over the Colts, the Giants not only secured a playoff spot but the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

That means nothing the Giants do against the Philadelphia Eagles during the regular season finale in Week 18 matters for New York's seeding. But it's still not clear who the Giants will face during Wild Card weekend, when they play the No. 3 seed on the road.

Here are the scenarios...

Giants face the Vikings if...

The Vikings (12-4) lose to the Bears (3-13) OR the 49ers (12-4) beat the Cardinals (4-12).

The 49ers hold the tiebreaker over the Vikings, meaning the 49ers will be the No. 2 seed and the Vikings the No. 3 seed if the teams finish with the same record.

Minnesota has allowed 414 points this season, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

The Vikings have a -19 point differential, and were nearly beaten by the Giants on Christmas Eve in Minnesota despite the Giants being without Xavier McKinney and Adoree' Jackson and then losing Azeez Ojulari and Leonard Williams during the game. The Giants should have all four of those players for the Wild card round.



Giants face the 49ers if...

The 49ers lose to the Cardinals AND the Vikings beat the Bears.

The Niners are one of the best defensive teams in football, allowing just 264 points this season (the best mark in the NFC).

San Francisco's quarterback situation is murky, with Jimmy Garoppolo out due to a broken foot, but having an outside chance to return at some point during the playoffs.

Rookie Brock Purdy has been filling in with Garoppolo out, tossing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts -- all wins for the 49ers.