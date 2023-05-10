Giants will face Eagles in playoff rematch on Christmas Day

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson (75) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The entire 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, but the league has already begun announcing a handful of games, including a Giants game to get you into the holiday spirit.

The Giants will face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 4:30 p.m. in a Week 16 matchup.

This will be the first time in Giants history that they’ll play a game on Christmas Day.

It will also be a rematch of last season’s Divisional Round matchup in Philadelphia, when the Eagles ended the Giants season with a convincing 38-7 win. The Eagles also won both regular season matchups against the Giants in 2022, though the Giants rested their starters in the regular season finale.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m.