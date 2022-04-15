Giants eyeing running back help in NFL Draft — and possibly Saquon Barkley's replacement

Saquon Barkley takes handoff from Daniel Jones in blue Giants uniform

Saquon Barkley is still a big part of the Giants’ present. It’s just not very clear if he’s at all a part of their future.

That’s why the Giants have been taking a deep dive into this year’s running back class, knowing the 25-year-old Barkley is heading into the final year of his contract. They are not only eyeing a second running back to help ease some of the load on the oft-injured Barkley this season. They might be eyeing his replacement, too.

Over the last few weeks the Giants have met with several of the top running backs in this year’s class, including Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. and Georgia’s James Cook. A meeting doesn’t necessarily mean they’re interested in a player, but using at least three of their 30 allowed visits on the running back position certainly seems to be a clue.

All three of them are likely Day 2 picks. Hall (5-11, 220) is generally considered the best in the class and will probably be taken in the second round. The Giants have the fourth pick of Round 2 (36th overall) and that might be a little high for a team with so many other holes they need to fill.

But they also have two picks in the third round – 67th and 81st-- and those could be ideal places to grab Robinson (6-2, 226) or Cook (5-11, 190), who is the brother of Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook. Two other running backs the Giants seem interested in, and interviewed at the combine -- Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller (6-foot, 215) and Florida’s Dameon Pierce (5-9, 220) – should be available in Round 3 or even possibly on Day 3, too.

Any of them would be a good complement to Barkley and help the Giants ease some of the load on him, which hopefully in turn will keep him healthy. The Giants also signed two former Buffalo Bills running backs – Matt Breida and Antonio Williams -- so they could have one of the deepest backfields they’ve had in years.

And that’s important, because in new coach Brian Daboll’s four years running the Buffalo Bills offense he always had a backfield committee of at least two. Until last season, he never had a running back get more than 40 percent of the carries in his offense (Devin Singletary had 40.7 percent of the Bills’ rushes in 2021). And yes, it helped that quarterback Josh Allen ran so much, but also until last season he never had one running back get more than 54 percent of the carries for the Bills (Singletary hit 60 percent in 2021).

Barkley, on the other hand, had 48.7 percent of the Giants’ carries by running backs last season despite missing three games with injuries. And in 2018, his last fully healthy season, he had 73.7 percent of the Giants’ total carries – and that obviously doesn’t take into account the 91 catches he had that year.

Of course, there’s a reason that Barkley was used that much. When he’s healthy, he’s as good as any running back in the league, as both Joe Schoen and Daboll can see.

“I’ve had some good running backs in my career, but Saquon is a unique guy,” Daboll said recently at the NFL owners meetings.

“The guy was the No. 2 pick in the draft for a reason,” Schoen said. “He’s got a lot of talent.”

Barkley’s talent has never been in question. It’s his durability that makes him a problem and a risk. Even if he stays healthy this season and produces like he did as a rookie, it’s hard to imagine the Giants would re-sign him, considering how expensive running backs can be. The going rate for top-tier running backs is $12-16 million per season, with nearly half of their multi-year contracts guaranteed.

So it makes sense to plan for a Barkley-less future, just in case they decide to move on after the season. And it’s worth noting that Schoen and Daboll came from an organization that didn’t shy away from drafting running backs fairly early in the draft in multiple seasons. The Bills, when Schoen was the assistant GM, drafted Singletary in the third round in 2019 and had him split carries with Frank Gore that season. One year later, they drafted a running back in the third round again, taking Zack Moss.

Given that history and the Giants’ current situation, the third round seems like a good spot for Schoen to target a running back again.