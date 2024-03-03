Giants eyeing Jonah Jackson, Danielle Hunter in free agency?

The New York Giants will enter free agency with a multitude of positional needs, but perhaps none greater than at guard and along the edge.

With the impending release of veteran Mark Glowinski, the Giants will need to find two new starting guards before training camp in July. They also need to beef up their pass rush, especially with Shane Bowen expected to run a defense that relies less on the blitz.

Unsurprisingly, reports surfaced on Saturday suggesting general manager Joe Schoen would focus specifically on those two positions in the coming weeks.

“We need to improve as a starting five, and we need to improve the depth,” Schoen told reporters at the Combine. “And that’ll be a priority this offseason.”

Two potential targets have already surfaced with Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reporting that the Giants have eyes on guard Jonah Jackson and edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Detroit Lions left guard Jonah Jackson and Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter, in particular, are among the top-tier free agents at those positions that the Giants like, sources at the NFL Combine say. Versatile Patriots tackle/guard Michael Onwenu, who played for new Giants O-line coach Carmen Bricillo in New England, is another attractive O-line possibility if he hits free agency.

The 27-year-old Jackson has been solid but unspectacular throughout his four-year career. He earned an overall grade of 59.7 courtesy of Pro Football Focus last season, which was down from the previous two years.

If the price is right, Jackson could be a solid addition for the Giants even if he’s not an All-Pro-level player right now. He’s better than what they’ve had and any step forward is a good one.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Hunter is coming off of a career-best season in which he recorded 83 tackles (23 for a loss), 22 QB hits, and 16.5 sacks, which were fifth-most in the league and would have led the Giants.

If Schoen is to sign a big-splash, high-money free agent, it would likely be Hunter. But what a great pairing that would be with Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire