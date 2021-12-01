Giants expected to start Mike Glennon vs. Dolphins in Week 13

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Miami Dolphins are set to play the New York Giants on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brian Flores’ team was expecting to face Daniel Jones, who has been the starter for all 11 games this season, however, there’s been a change at the quarterback position for the Giants.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, New York is planning to start Mike Glennon as Jones is dealing with a neck strain.

Jones has led the Giants to a 4-7 record this year, throwing for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Their offense has averaged 18.4 points per game (26th) and 317.5 yards per game (24th) to this point.

With how impressive Miami’s defense has looked in recent weeks, there were many who were salivating at the thought of facing a quarterback who is as prone to turning the ball over as Jones is. However, the insertion of Glennon doesn’t hurt the Dolphins’ chances at all.

Glennon, in his career, is 6-21 as a starter, but since 2014, he’s 2-12. He’s also not nearly the athlete that Jones is. Jones has exactly 1,000 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his career whereas Glennon has 109 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

This matchup will probably bring a game plan similar to the one the Dolphins used against the Jets. Joe Flacco got the start in that game, and Glennon has that same athleticism but without the arm talent or years of experience. Miami was able to get to Flacco a couple of times including the strip-sack by Brandon Jones, so expect them to get after the Giants’ quarterback as well.

If Josh Boyer’s defense can prevent the long plays like the touchdown the 62-yard catch-and-run Elijah Moore had, they should be able to hold the Giants to under 17 points and win this one rather easily.

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Giants' Jones has neck injury, may miss next game

    A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not released their injury report and the team had the day off. The person said Jones' name will be on the report on Wednesday.

  • Giants expect Mike Glennon to start Sunday as Daniel Jones recovers from neck injury

    Mike Glennon is expected to start for the Giants on Sunday against the Dolphins. Daniel Jones‘ neck injury will force him to miss at least a week, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Jones suffered the neck strain when running the ball on the second play of last week’s game against [more]

  • Giants place Darnay Holmes on IR, sign QB Jake Fromm

    The New York Giants have placed CB Darnay Holmes (ribs) on injured reserve and signed QB Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

  • Sean McDermott: We collectively have to raise our game with Tre’Davious White out

    The Bills lost a big piece of their defense in their Thanksgiving night win over the Saints. Cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury. White was the team’s top cornerback and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said on Tuesday that he leaves “some [more]

  • Podcast: Dolphins in the hunt? And breaking down Tua Tagovailoa’s first 16 starts

    If you scour sports websites and channels for NFL playoff graphics, you might just find the Dolphins (5-7), who have crept their way back into the “In the Hunt” category after a fourth straight win, the latest being a 33-10 blowout of the Carolina Panthers.

  • Seahawks drop all the way to No. 27 in Week 13 NFL power rankings

    After losing to the Washington Football Team, the Seattle Seahawks dropped all the way to No. 27 in the Week 13 NFL power rankings.

  • Giants’ Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley ‘looks like an explosive athlete’

    New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't look like the rookie sensation he once was, but head coach Joe Judge sees it differently.

  • When Dolphins knew they had something special with Waddle and why a Miami coach laughs now

    Dolphins cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, when he’s not counseling his players during a game, will look up, see Jaylen Waddle create separation from a cornerback and make a catch. And he will see it happen again. And then he will quietly chuckle.

  • Dolphins continue to move up in USA TODAY’s power rankings after win over Carolina

    Miami moved up four more spots after their Week 12 win.

  • Strained neck may keep Daniel Jones sidelined this Sunday vs Miami | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says, the Giants are extremely concerned that starting QB Daniel Jones may have to miss this Sunday's game against Miami with a strained neck, suffered in their win over the Eagles. They will prepare Mike Glennon to start, in case Jones is unable to play, and have also elevated Jake Fromm from practice squad. It would be another huge blow to a Giants team that has been ravaged by injuries all season long. They are just one game out of a possible playoff berth in the NFC, but the loss of Jones could dash any postseason hopes. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

  • Fantasy Football: Player takeaways ahead of Week 13

    Troy King returns with his analysis of some surprising performances from Week 12, including Jaylen Waddle's WR1 finish.

  • How do Tua Tagovailoa's first 16 NFL starts compare to peers? Pretty well.

    Tua Tagovailoa has started 16 NFL games. What if we told you we found plenty of reasons to be encouraged?

  • Rasul Douglas is the NFC defensive player of the week

    Cornerback Rasul Douglas hasn’t been with Green Bay for very long, but he’s had a clear impact in at least two of their victories. Back in Week Eight, Douglas caught a game-winning interception in the end zone to hand the Cardinals their first loss. Then in his fourth start for the Packers on Sunday, he [more]

  • NATO warns of 'high price' if Russia attacks Ukraine

    STOLTENBERG: "There will be a high price to pay for Russia if they once again use force against the independent sovereign nation of Ukraine."BLINKEN: "Any renewed aggression would trigger serious consequences."That’s NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at the NATO alliance summit in Latvia Tuesday, warning Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine.That same day, speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country will be forced to act if NATO deploys certain missiles into Ukraine, which he calls a red line.But on the frontline of the conflict in Ukraine, in ruins of European neighborhoods smashed by artillery fire, and in towns near an active war zone between the government and pro-Russian separatists, some residents talking to Reuters say they've resigned themselves to the idea that a wider conflict between Ukraine and Russia could come at any time.This is the town of Kramatorsk, Ukraine, where 34-year-old Roman Balaboiko lives. He's a veteran of the war against the separatists, a volunteer in a helicopter squadron evacuating wounded troops.He says he keeps a bag ready in case of a new offensive.BALABOIKO: "For people in the United States, and in Europe as well, and even for some people in our country it may feel a bit scary. And because of that, people start speculating and wondering, people start fantasizing even more over whether it will happen or not, and how.""Yes, it's a fact Russia is amassing troops at the border with Ukraine, but I'll say it again: We here in Donetsk and the Luhansk region have got used to the idea that if a large-scale attack happens, we'll be the first to feel it and realize it. I think people here are tired of being afraid."Kramatorsk is about 30 miles away from the actual front line, where Ukrainian soldiers and residents have told us that the separatists launch artillery strikes every day, trying to provoke a response.And Moscow dismisses Western concerns of an intervention by Russian troops as alarmist. It also denies being a party to the separatist movement, though Reuters has previously gathered evidence that Russian troops and weapons have been involved.On the other side of the front is the town of Horlivka, now held by separatists. Aleksander Studenikin and his wife, Irina, are literally living in the basement of a destroyed school building. Their house was destroyed years ago.STUDENIKIN: "Believe it or not, all I want is for them to stop shelling. I could agree to that now. But they won't stop. It's to their benefit to keep the fighting going."

  • Suspension reduced to 1 game for Cowboys DT Trysten Hill

    Trysten Hill successfully appealed to have his two-game suspension reduced to just one game; he'll be eligible to return Dec. 12 vs. WFT. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Corrections deputy in Brevard County accused of armed robbery, extortion

    Corrections deputy in Brevard County accused of armed robbery, extortion

  • Kyle Lowry flourishing with Jimmy Butler, helping Miami Heat to become East contender

    The Miami Heat are a major contender in the Eastern Conference, and Kyle Lowry is a major reason why in his first season in Miami.

  • Giants go heavy on the secondary in new 2022 CBS Sports mock draft

    In the latest 2022 mock draft from CBS Sports, the New York Giants forego areas of need to instead beef up their secondary.

  • Thomas Morstead named NFC special teams player of the week

    When Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Atlanta needed a replacement. The club turned to a former longtime division rival in Thomas Morstead, who had spent 12 seasons kicking against them with the Saints. Morstead had been with the Jets earlier this season but was released on Nov. 8. The move [more]

  • Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

    The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the [more]