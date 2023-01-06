Giants expected to sit key starters for Week 18 matchup against the Eagles

The #Giants and Brian Daboll have kept their cards close to the vest all week but yes, the expectation is key players will be sitting against the #Eagles Sunday. https://t.co/EkxfCKRFJG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2023

The Giants are going to play for the win on Sunday, but they’ll do it with several key starters resting for Wild Card weekend.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback with the team looking to keep Daniel Jones healthy.

Early indications are that the Giants plan to sit key starters (some already have been informed, a source told The Post, though head coach Brian Daboll said otherwise), which could create a situation for Taylor to replace Daniel Jones for a day.

Taylor went 22-20 as a starter for the Bills from 2015-17.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is keeping his personnel strategy close to the vest and we’re unlikely to know if his starters will play until the inactive list is released.

For Philadelphia, a win (or a tie) against the New York Giants clinches the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, home-field advantage, and the lone bye in the NFC during Wild Card Weekend.

List

Eagles-Giants injury reports: Jalen Hurts again listed as limited while taking first team reps

List

Eagles vs. Giants: 5 matchups to watch on offense

List

10 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 18 slate of games

List

Eagles-Giants: 15 key players to watch on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire