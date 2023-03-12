Giants expected to re-sign WR Sterling Shepard: report

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) runs in a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. / © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants are expected to re-sign veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Shepard, 30, played in just three games during the 2022 season before suffering a torn ACL against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26, 2022. The receiver has battled two major injuries over the past two seasons, as he also tore his Achilles in 2021 and was only able to play in seven games.

Over seven seasons with the Giants since being selected with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, Shepard has made 362 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in 75 games.

His best season came in 2018 with Eli Manning under center when he made 66 receptions for 872 yards and four touchdowns.

Shepard signed a four-year, $41 million deal with New York prior to the 2019 season and took a pay cut to stay on the roster last season.

