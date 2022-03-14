Giants are expected to sign WR Robert Foster

The New York Giants are strapped for cash and expected to shop for sales throughout free agency, so it should come as little surprise that’s how they kicked things off.

As the NFL’s pre-free agency negotiation window opened on Monday, the Giants re-signed wide receiver C.J. Board. Then they added to the depth at the position by agreeing to terms with Robert Foster.

Foster’s agent announced the news.

The Buffalo Bills, who have obvious ties to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, signed Foster as an undrafted rookie out of Alabama in 2018. After two seasons in Western New York, Foster briefly joined the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Washington Commanders.

The 27-year-old Foster spent last season with both the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

In 30 career games (seven starts), Foster has hauled in 32 receptions for 624 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed the ball twice for 29 yards and has six special teams tackles. He earned a 72.1 Pro Football Focus grade as a rookie.

