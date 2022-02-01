Giants are expected to retain special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey

The Giants hope to bring defensive coordinator Patrick Graham back for another season and it looks like they will be holding onto special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports that McGaughey is expected to remain in the organization as a member of new head coach Brian Daboll’s first coaching staff. That would make three straight Giants coaches that McGaughey has worked for as he initially took his current job when Pat Shurmur was in Daboll’s spot.

McGaughey interviewed with the Panthers, Chargers, and Bears about their special teams coordinator openings last month, but didn’t take another job and that appears to have worked out well for the Giants.

Daboll said on Monday that he wants Graham to remain with the team if he does not land the head coaching job in Minnesota. If he does stick around, there will be a good deal of carryover from Joe Judge’s staff to the new one.

