Giants expected to place franchise tag on Leonard Williams, but long-term deal still possible

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Leonard Williams celebrates after sack against Bucs Tom Brady
Leonard Williams celebrates after sack against Bucs Tom Brady

The Giants are expected to place the franchise tag on pending free agent DL Leonard Williams ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Working out a long-term extension with Williams remains their goal, with a source telling Vacchiano on Monday that discussions about a long-term deal were still ongoing.

If the franchise tag deadline gets moved, the Giants will have an extra week to negotiate with Williams, so it's possible the tag will never be used if they strike a long-term deal.

If the two sides do not reach an agreement on a long-term deal, Williams will play the 2021 season on the franchise tag, which could come in at $19.3 million.

However, since Williams is getting tagged for the second straight year, he would get 120 percent of his 2020 salary ($16.1 million). But there's still the outstanding grievance (filed in April of 2020) over what that 2020 salary should have been and whether he's a defensive tackle ($16.1 million) or a defensive end ($17.8 million).

If Williams wins the grievance, his 2021 tag number would go up to $21.4 million.

Whatever Williams' salary is would not immediately count against the cap, which they Giants don't have to be under until March 17.

Williams, 26, had a career year in 200 for the Giants, with 11.5 sacks in what was his second season with Big Blue after coming over from the Jets in 2019 in a trade that was originally much maligned.

