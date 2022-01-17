Giants are expected to be the next team to interview Brian Flores

A week ago tonight, Brian Flores had finished his third NFL season by winning eight of nine games and completing a sweep of the Patriots. The next day, he was fired.

Now, Flores has interviewed for two vacancies, with the Bears and the Texans. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Giants are expected to request an interview with Flores soon.

This year, the overall process is moving slower than usual. That’s good for Flores, who wants to take his time and carefully choose his next destination, given the way things went in Miami.

The Giants are also looking for a new General Manager. While the three teams that need a G.M. and a coach are running the searches concurrently, it’s believed that the Giants, Bears, and Vikings will hire General Managers before hiring coaches. For Flores, the identity of the G.M. in Chicago or New York will be a significant factor in whether it’s a job he wants to pursue.

Ultimately, he could decide to take a year off and wait for the next cycle. He’d be paid by the Dolphins in the interim, and he could then take even more time to find the right fit for his second act as an NFL head coach.

However it plays out, Flores has options because, in Miami, he got results. With so many of these hiring decisions entailing a projection that a coordinator will be able to do the job of head coach, Flores has shown that he can.

