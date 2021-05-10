Giants’ expected net value via draft day trades the highest in 11 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Until this year, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman (as well as his predecessors) were not in the practice of trading back in the draft order to acquire more NFL draft capital.

This year was different, however. The Giants held the 11th overall selection, which was right on the cusp of this year’s elite talent, and by the time they were the on the clock their top targets were gone. Gettleman’s response was to shop the pick.

Related

The hidden benefit of Dave Gettleman's multiple NFL draft trades

2022 NFL draft: Thanks to 'Trader Dave,' Giants currently have 10 picks

'Trader Dave' shakes up Giants' draft process, earns rave reviews

The Giants found a trade partner in the Chicago Bears, who were eager to trade from the 20th spot in order to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who they had figured would be off the board in the first 10 picks.

Gettleman drove a hard bargain and ended up with the Bears’ first-round pick this year and a fifth-rounder (No. 164), as well as Chicago’s first- and fourth-round picks in 2022.

With pick No. 20, Gettleman selected Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who — depending on who you ask — is in the same class as the receivers the Giants missed out on earlier in the round.

In Round 2, the Giants were targeting Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari with the 42nd overall selection, but Ojulari had been sinking like a stone due to a cloudy medical report on an old knee injury he suffered in high school. Gettleman trade back once again, this time with Miami, swapping No. 42 for No. 50 and a 2022 third-rounder. Gettleman then took Ojulari with the 50th pick.

In Round 3, armed with the draft capital he had amassed in the prior two rounds, Gettleman traded up from No. 76 to No. 71 with Denver to snag Central Florida cornerback Aaron Robinson, another player who had slipped through the cracks in the first two rounds.

Gettleman’s performance in this draft was a complete 180 degree turn from his first three drafts when he treaded water or did not get optimum value on his selections.

NFL data analyst Lee Sharpe rates Gettleman’s 2021 draft day trading spree as the highest net gain by any NFL GM in the last 12 years of the NFL draft — and certainly the highest for the Giants over that same span.

What caused the change in philosophy? Perhaps the presence of head coach Joe Judge and other new faces in the front office. The old way wasn’t working. The new way allowed them to kill it in this year’s draft and stock up for the future.

Recommended Stories

  • Daniel Jeremiah ‘all for’ Giants’ 2021 NFL draft haul

    NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah says he's "all for" the New York Giants' 2021 NFL draft haul, which includes several 2022 picks.

  • Giants add Christian Harris, Zion Nelson in TD Wire’s 2022 mock draft

    In Touchdown Wire's "ridiculously early 2022 NFL mock draft," the New York Giants select LB Christian Harris and OT Zion Nelson.

  • Where will the Aaron Rodgers standoff go from here?

    Eleven days ago, the status of Aaron Rodgers became the biggest story in the NFL. It still is, even if the story has reached the no-news-is-no-news stage. Which returns the entire saga to the category of “beautiful mystery.” But there will be news, eventually. Rodgers will show up for OTAs, or he won’t. That will [more]

  • Dan Hatman: Giants’ Dave Gettleman acting like his job is safe

    Scouting Academy director Dan Hatman says New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman is making moves like someone whose job is safe.

  • Mets' Donnie Stevenson mystery has been solved

    Who exactly is Mets hitting guru Donnie Stevenson? The mystery has been solved.

  • Solskjaer hails 'special' Greenwood as he navigates fixture pile-up

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed "special" teenage striker Mason Greenwood as the Manchester United boss juggles his resources to meet the demands of four games in just eight days.

  • Oil companies to hike pump prices for 2nd time this month

    Fuel companies on Monday announced that they will again implement another across-the-board price hike tomorrow (Tuesday, May 11, 2021)—almost doubling last week’s adjustment. Based on their respective advisories, Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Caltex and Cleanfuel will jack up the price of gasoline products at the pump by ₱0.75 per liter and diesel by ₱0.70 per liter. Aside from that, Petron and Caltex will also up the price of kerosene by ₱0.70 per liter. Other fuel companies are expected to follow suit. Last week (Tuesday, May 4), oil firms imposed a hike of ₱0.35 on the price of diesel, ₱0.20 per liter on gasoline, and ₱0.35 per liter on kerosene. Photos from Ruben D. Manahan IV Also read: Local Oil Chief says Global Oil Price Collapse Good for Import-Dependent PH Top 24 Fuel Efficient Cars In The Philippines 5 Tips on How To Get Better Fuel Economy while Driving on Highway

  • Mets' acting GM Scott agitated by rat-raccoon drama

    Mets acting general manager Zack Scott wasn't thrilled by Francisco Lindor's fuzzy explanation for a dugout dispute Friday night. Scott said Saturday it was “unfortunate” that Lindor and teammate Jeff McNeil attempted to dismiss their dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over a critter spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil's story was that it was a raccoon or possum. “You’d have to ask the players why they chose to handle it that way,” Scott said Saturday.

  • Nebraska death sentences continue despite no execution drugs

    Three times in the past four years, Nebraska prosecutors have sought death sentences, and each time they have been successful. While the nation remains divided over capital punishment, Nebraska stands out for its peculiar version of the institution: it's still wedded to the idea of executing prisoners, just not the practical part of doing it.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger says GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed his warnings about violence days before Jan. 6: 'Operator next question'

    Kinzinger has accused many of his colleagues of deliberately spreading lies about the 2020 election that provoked the Capitol riot.

  • Richard Sherman, 49ers have discussed contract, but nothing is imminent

    The 49ers and Richard Sherman are talking. But there may not be any action. Sherman and the 49ers have had preliminary discussions about Sherman playing another year in San Francisco, but a signing is not imminent according to the Sacramento Bee. That matches what Sherman himself said Wednesday, when he said it was possible he [more]

  • Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles lead winners at USATF Golden Games

    Sha'Carri Richardson confirmed she's the Olympic 100m favorite with another fast time at the USATF Golden Games.

  • Has Knicks perception around NBA changed enough to land a star?

    What is the perception of the Knicks around the NBA? SNY's Ian Begley spoke to agents, current and former scouts and execs, and players to find out.

  • 49ers' Mac Jones smokescreen had two purposes, Peter King believes

    The 49ers saw no need to correct the Mac Jones chatter.

  • California’s Shaky Housing ‘Entitlement’ for the Homeless

    In 2016, influential political leaders, activists, and media outlets in Los Angeles said they had a simple solution to homelessness: build more housing. They claimed that rising rents had thrown people onto the streets and that by providing free “permanent supportive housing,” cities could reduce the number of people on the streets. In response, 77 percent of Los Angeles voters approved a $1.2 billion bond for the construction of 10,000 units for the city’s homeless. That commitment made Los Angeles the key testing ground for the “Housing First” approach that has become the dominant policy idea on homelessness for West Coast cities. In the years since, “Housing First” has taken even greater hold around the West Coast, as cities including Seattle and San Francisco are preparing to commit billions of dollars to a program whose track record remains woefully underexamined. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti recently declared that “we need to have an entitlement to housing.” California governor Gavin Newsom went a step further, arguing that “doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin or antibiotics.” But the project has been plagued by construction delays, massive cost overruns, and accusations of corruption. The Los Angeles city controller issued a scathing report, “The High Cost of Homeless Housing,” which shows that some studio and one-bedroom apartments were costing taxpayers more than $700,000 each, with 40 percent of total costs devoted to consultants, lawyers, fees, and permitting. The project is a boon for real-estate developers and a constellation of nonprofits and service providers, but a boondoggle for taxpayers. Meanwhile, unsheltered homelessness has increased 41 percent. Even if one accepts that permanent supportive housing is the solution, there are currently more than 66,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County. Political leaders, activists, and academics have insisted that Housing First is an “evidence-based” intervention that reduces homelessness, saves taxpayer money, and improves lives. Supporters frequently argue that the program reduced costs in a study of chronic alcoholics in Seattle, consistently demonstrates high retention rates in multiple academic surveys, and eliminated chronic homelessness in Utah. These studies, however, are not as persuasive as activists suggest. Although the study of chronic alcoholics in Seattle does show a net reduction in monthly social service costs of $2,449 per person, this figure does not include $11 million in capital and construction costs for the housing units themselves; in other words, Housing First saves money if the cost of housing is not included. Claims that studies show one-year retention rates of roughly 80 percent for Housing First participants are questionable. In a meta-study of three best-in-class Housing First sites, researchers found that 43 percent remained in housing for the first twelve months, 41 percent were “intermittent stayers” who left and returned, and 16 percent abandoned the program or died within the first year. These findings challenge the argument that Housing First is a long-term solution to homelessness. Finally, advocates and the media have long touted Utah as the gold standard of Housing First. Yet Utah’s celebrated results were not the result of Housing First policies, but apparently clerical manipulation by state officials. According to the Deseret News and economist Kevin Corinth, “As much as 85% of Utah’s touted reductions in chronic homelessness . . . may have been due to changes in how the homeless were counted.” Moreover, between 2016 and 2018, the number of unsheltered homeless in Utah nearly doubled. The recent debate about budgetary metrics of housing retention and cost reductions obscures a deeper question: What happens to the human beings in these programs? The results, according to the vast majority of studies, point to a grim conclusion: Housing First does not meaningfully improve the lives of the unsheltered homeless — the people in tents, cars, and on the streets — who often suffer from more severe challenges. In theory, Housing First would address problems of substance abuse and mental and physical health. In every program, residents are offered a wide range of services. At the Pathways to Housing program in New York City, residents are served by an “interdisciplinary team of professionals that includes social workers, nurses, psychiatrists, and vocational and substance abuse counselors who are available to assist consumers 7 days a week 24 hours a day.” However, despite this massive intervention, the Pathways program shows no reduction in substance abuse or psychiatric symptoms over time — in fact, those conditions often worsened. This basic finding is confirmed by studies showing that residents of Housing First programs show no improvement regarding addiction and mental illness. They are housed but broken, wracked by the cruelest psychoses, compulsions, and torments — all under the guise of medical care. One explanation may be that Housing First programs operate on the “harm reduction” model, which allows residents to continue using drugs such as alcohol, heroin, and methamphetamine, and does not require mental-health treatment as a condition of residency. Widespread addiction often becomes the norm within these programs. Housing First advocates insist that their policy is working, but the real-world evidence from cities such as Los Angeles challenges this narrative. If Housing First has demonstrated anything, it is this: It provides a stable residential environment for the homeless to live out their pathologies, administered by the social-scientific sector — and subsidized by the public. This article was adapted from a RealClearInvestigations article.

  • Seth Rogen has no plans to work with James Franco again after sexual misconduct allegations

    When it comes to Seth Rogen's working relationship with James Franco, this may be the end. Rogen in an interview with The Sunday Times said he doesn't currently have plans to work with Franco, who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct. "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Rogen said, per Entertainment Weekly. Rogen also expressed regret over a joke he told on Saturday Night Live in 2014 about pranking Franco by posing as a "way young" girl on Instagram, referencing a real incident, and he looked back at a 2018 interview where he said he would continue working with Franco despite the allegations. "The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," Rogen said. Franco was accused of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior by five women in the Los Angeles Times in 2018. In 2019, he was sued by two former students of the acting school he founded, who alleged he and his partners "engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects." Franco has denied the allegations; the lawsuit was settled earlier this year. Rogen and Franco have worked together on a number of films from 2008's Pineapple Express to 2017's The Disaster Artist. Asked in a 2018 interview with Vulture about the allegations, Rogen said he would still work with Franco, while adding, "The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I'm friends with these people and I'm a dude. All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this." Rogen now tells the Sunday Times, though, that the allegations have "changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about anti-vaxxers jeopardizing herd immunity5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's shunning of Liz CheneyEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.

  • Inside Arizona's election audit, GOP fraud fantasies live on

    On the floor of Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where Sir Charles Barkley once dunked basketballs and Hulk Hogan wrestled King Kong Bundy, 46 tables are arrayed in neat rows, each with a Lazy Susan in the middle. Seated at the tables are several dozen people, mostly Republicans, who spend hours watching ballots spin by, photographing them or inspecting them closely. This is Arizona’s extraordinary, partisan audit of the 2020 election results in the state's most populous county — ground zero for former President Donald Trump and a legion of his supporters who have refused to accept his loss in Arizona or in other battleground states.

  • Dogecoin Is Getting Crushed. Blame Tesla’s Elon Musk and Saturday Night Live.

    Tesla’s CEO may be giving his mother the digital currency for Mother’s Day, as he suggested on Saturday Night Live, but it will be worth a lot less than the price before his opening monologue on the show.

  • NFL quarterback tiers: Which teams have best outlook after draft?

    With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, and most major free agent moves complete as well, clarity has come to the quarterback position of most teams.

  • Myanmar junta brands ousted lawmakers 'terrorists'

    Myanmar's junta has labeled a shadow government of lawmakers and politicians ousted in a February coup and a people's defense force that is being set up to confront security forces as terrorist groups. The government of national unity was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. The junta has previously accused them of treason, and the announcement on state TV Saturday said they were being branded terrorists because of their participation in a civil disobedience movement — a popular revolt against the military takeover that has seen people taking to the streets daily despite the lethal use of force by authorities.