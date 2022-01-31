Giants expected to keep Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has once again generated interest around the league. He’s been approached as both a DC candidate as well as a head coaching candidate for the second consecutive season.

Despite that interest however, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Graham is likely to remain with the Giants in 2022 and potentially beyond. Unless, of course, he lands a head coaching job that fits his liking.

The #Giants are planning to retain respected defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for Brian Daboll’s new staff, sources say, if Graham does not secure a head coaching job. He interviewed for the #Vikings HC job and is still in the mix. If not MIN, NYG keeps a high-quality coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

Newly hired Giants head coach Brian Daboll is familiar with Graham, having worked alongside him with the New England Patriots from 2013 through 2015. They also travel in very similar circles.

For Graham, returning makes sense. He’s well-respected in the locker room and throughout the organization, and maintains that coaching the Giants defense is his “dream job.”

“To me, the Giants, this is my dream job to be here as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. So I’m just happy to be here,” Graham told reporters in June.

“Goes back to my days at Notre Dame with [Giants co-director of player personnel] Tim McDonnell when I knew him, a lot of my mentors, the people that I learned football from had connection with the New York Giants. That’s important to me.”

And now it appears Graham will get at least one more year — if not more after signing an extension last season — at his dream job.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts