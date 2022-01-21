The Giants hired Joe Schoen as their new General Manager on Friday and they’re reportedly going to speak to a couple of his former coworkers on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are expected to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. The interviews are expected to take place in Buffalo with Schoen in attendance.

Giants co-owner John Mara said that he wasn’t looking for a package deal involving a G.M. and head coach coming from the same team, but didn’t expressly rule out such a pairing. Daboll and Frazier have both generated other interest in this hiring cycle, so the connection to Schoen could prove helpful if either coach becomes the team’s choice.

The Giants requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn this week and there’s been talk of mutual interest with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but no word of an interview at this point.

Giants are expected to interview Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk